Those who are interested in providing pet assisted therapy can attend a “Volunteering with your Pet” informational meeting.
The meeting will be held with an instructor from Paws 4 Healing/Pet Partners from 9:30 to 11 a.m. October 7 at Sierra View Medical Center.
There's no cost. The meeting will be for people only. Those attending need to leave their pets at home.
Interested handlers can register for the meeting by visiting www.petpartners.org and click on “I Want to Volunteer” on the home page.
One can then click on log in or create an account. Scroll down and click on Courses and Events. Once in the training center, select sign-ups, then handler and then workshops.
Select by date and find the titled selection Volunteering With Your Pet on 10/7/22 in Porterville, California.
Click the brown register button and hit checkout in the upper right hand portion of the page. The page will refresh to let one know the sign up was successful.
Those interested should register no later than October 5.