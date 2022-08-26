An Agricultural Pesticide Collection and Disposal Event has been planned in the Tulare County in partnership with the Kings County Department of Agriculture.
The disposal event will take place October 5-7, with drop off times from 8:00 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. each day. The event targets pesticides specifically for agricultural use — unwanted or legacy — from growers who farm in Tulare and Kings Counties. It's an amnesty event, and no regulatory action will be pursued for participation in the event.
It's a unique chance for growers as similar events seldom happen in the state. The event is being held so products aren't disposed of improperly.
The event is free and is being held in an effort to keep chemicals out of landfills, rivers, canals, storm drains and to prevent illegal roadside dumps. County officials state the event also has a positive impact on the environment as it lessens the chance of groundwater contamination and helps people get rid of containers that are taking up space in their barns, garages, or businesses in an environmentally safe manner. Aside from cleaning out their own property, some families may be faced with cleaning out barns and storage buildings of older relatives who have passed away.
Some of the chemicals they come across could be 40 or 50 years old. Pick-up services are unfortunately not available, and participants will need to safely transport their pesticides to the collection site.
When the event was held in October, 2018, More than 100,000 pounds of pesticides were collected from 150 growers.
“We hope that this year’s event is just as successful,” the county stated. “This event takes many months, of planning, resources, and staff time to put on, so it's unknown when an event like this could take place again.”
Pre-enrollment is needed to ensure the event will be well planned and scheduled so agricultural pesticides that are no longer used can be properly disposed. Agricultural Commissioner personnel need to gather information to make sure adequate funds are secured prior to the event. Tulare and Kings Counties have contracted with Clean Harbors, a licensed hazardous waste company, to collect and properly incinerate the products outside of the state.
Those interested in participating should pre-register by completing a questionnaire online at Legacy Registration Form at this link: https://agcomm.co.tulare.ca.us/latest-news-information/legacy-pesticide-disposal-event-registration-form/.Hardcopies of the registration can be acquired by contacting the Tulare County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, 559-684-3352. Forms must be submitted by August 31.
The event isn't an empty container collection event. Containers must contain the product to be disposed of.
For those seeking to dispose of empty and properly cleaned containers, Tulare County will hold a free, recycle event on September 19. Contact the Tulare County Agricultural Commissioner's Office for more information on that event.
No containers of more than 50 pounds or five gallons will be accepted.