COVID-19 safety measures are still a priority at Eagle Mountain Casino. In order to continue to stop the spread of Coronavirus, the casino is treating their new table game felts with an antimicrobial chemical called PermaSafe.
The new PermaSafe system not only disinfects, but also provides continuous antimicrobial protection via a proprietary “Electro-Mechanical” process that kills germs without the use of harmful chemicals and can last indefinitely.
Upon application, the patented active ingredient in PermaSafe permanently bonds with the surfaces to which it’s applied. As the protective coating dries, millions of positively-charged microscopic “spikes” form and extend from the surface.
Because microorganisms are negatively charged, they're electro statistically pulled onto the positively charged spikes and destroyed, as the spikes rupture their cell walls and “electrocute” them.
The casino is still operating at a limited capacity.