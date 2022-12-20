When I was about 6 years old, my father told me something that set me on a lifelong quest: “We’re Hungarian,” he told me, “and Hungarians have to learn lots of languages.” What he meant, of course, was if you lived in Hungary you had to learn other languages, because no one learns Hungarian. Duh. But I didn’t figure that out until decades later. In the mean time, I started learning languages.
I started learning the Russian language when I was 10 years old. The Houston Post offered a number of introductory foreign language courses on 33-rpm phonograph records, and I sent off my dollar and received the Russian course in the mail. “Eta karandash, eta stul” — this is a pencil, this is a table. It got me started. Eventually, I read War and Peace in Russian, which was one of my goals.
As the war in Ukraine heated up, I started watching Ukrainian YouTube videos about what was happening there, many of them in Russian. Most Ukrainians speak Russian; in fact, some speak only Russian, and still consider themselves to be Ukrainian patriots. It’s just a language, not an ideology. I also watched Russian videos related to the war. I wondered what the Russians themselves think about the invasion of Ukraine.
There are reports of military engagements, of course, but my favorite reporting consists of interviews of ordinary Russian citizens in which they’re asked their opinions about the Special Military Operation (they can be fined or even jailed for up to 10 years for calling it a war). Official Russian news sources claim Ukraine is controlled by Nazis who were planning to attack Russia. As preposterous as that claim is, people who were around during the war with Germany find that claim completely believable, in spite of the fact there's absolutely, positively no proof to support that assertion. No news of Russian defeats and setbacks appear on the news. They hear what Putin wants them to hear, and nothing else.
When older Russians are interviewed, they say exactly what their government news sources have told them. “We have to fight the Nazis.” “We should be patriotic.” “I believe what President Putin tells me.” And of course, how can Russia invade Ukraine, if Ukraine is, and always has been, part of Russia? Sounds crazy, doesn’t it?
But to older Russians who remember the 20 million of their fellow citizens who died during the Great Patriotic War, denazification seems perfectly reasonable, plausible and justified. They fought the Nazis once, and they’re ready to fight them again. The fact Ukraine is a 20th the size of Russia and never had plans to attack them, and other than perhaps a few skinhead bikers, there ARE NO NAZIS in Ukraine, and the President of Ukraine is in fact Jewish, doesn’t register with them. It’s not what they’re being told. They don’t use the Internet; they watch state television. So, with only one news source on which to base their opinions, OF COURSE they believe what they’re told.
When they interview young Russians, it’s a different story. Younger Russians are regular users of Internet news sources from other countries that are devoid of official Russian government propaganda. They know what the government says on the nightly news is nothing but lies, and they know news organizations that refused to go along have all been banned and have left the country. They use VPNs in order to avoid being arrested. People born after the fall of the Soviet Union don’t remember when Ukraine was treated as merely a province. For them, it’s always been a foreign country.
But they know if they voice opposition to the war, or if they even CALL it a war, they risk jail. So, when asked about their opinion, young people just turn and walk away. A few are willing to say, in an indirect manner, they don’t support military action. A few even claim to support the war, usually in vague terms that are meant to deflect government retribution. Some opine Vladimir Putin is a great leader who knows what he’s doing. Some might even believe it. But most just say “no comment” and walk away.
Half a million young Russians have left their country for good. Andrey, my contract employee of 30 years, is a reserve officer in the Russian Air Force. Faced with the certainty of being called to active duty and sent to die in Ukraine, he has left Russia for good, and is now stateless. He once programmed Russian ICBM inertial guidance systems to target Washington, D.C. Now he works for us, and we’re lucky to have him. That’s what educated, intelligent Russians are doing — leaving.
What strikes me the most is the people who support Vladimir Putin in Russia are the SAME PEOPLE as those who supported Trump in this country. Both believed their hero’s lies, and both provided the votes to put their hero in power. Both threaten to destroy their own country due to their ignorance. Both have the same religion — cognitive dissonance. It’s the same people on both sides.
Russians have excuses for believing lies; their government only tells them lies, their formal education ended long ago, and they’re no longer in the habit of reading. Fact-finding can be hard work, and they’re nearing retirement. And all of their aging friends agree with them. They grew up in an era in which trusting those in power kept you out of prison. Russians only have access to censored news sources; they only hear what the government wants them to hear.
Republican voters share most of those characteristics. Fox News lies to their viewers, whose formal education ended decades ago. Fact-checking requires reading, which they don’t do. Their friends share the same information bubble, and know nothing outside of it. But unlike Putin’s supporters, Trump’s followers are self-censored: They watched only Fox News and NewsMax and the Drudge Report and other right-wing propaganda sources. But in this country, no one had to force voters to see only one side of the argument: They did it to themselves.
Once you have a political establishment that exploits ignorance and that trust, and manufactures lies designed to tell you who your enemies are, and to motivate you to hate them so you’ll be sure to vote, you will become a tool to be used and discarded. The society your puppet-masters are poised to create will deprive you of medical care and social security, and will push the cost of an education that could prepare you for a new job beyond your reach. Then we’ll be like Russia, a dying empire trying to resuscitate their former glory, but too impotent to achieve their dreams.
Les Pinter is a contributing columnist and a Springville resident. His column appears weekly in The Recorder. Pinter's book, HTTPV: How a Grocery Shopping Website Can Save America, is available in both Kindle and hardcopy formats on Amazon.com.Contact him at lespinter@earthlink.netWhat won't the do?