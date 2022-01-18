Anyone can now order free at-home, rapid COVID-19 test kits from the federal government.
The Biden administration is purchasing 1 billion of the tests to be made available to the public. The website to order the tests is COVIDTests.gov.
The first 500 million tests are now available. The White House also stated it will launch a call line for those who don't have access to the internet.
Every household can order up to four test kits. The White House also said it's limiting the number of test kits that can be ordered to “ensure broad access.”
The White House also said it will continue to award contracts to manufacturers during the coming weeks to provide more test kits.
Those who order test kits should receive them 7 to 12 days after making the order. The administration did say it would prioritize orders to households “experiencing the highest social vulnerability and in communities that have experienced a disproportionate share of COVID-19 cases and deaths, particularly during this omicron surge.”
Health officials state testing is important in tracking COVID to eventually reduce the spread of omicron. The Centers For Disease Control recommends anyone to be tested at least five days after being in close contact with anyone who has COVID regardless of vaccination status. The CDC added anyone who has symptoms should be tested immediately.
The CDC also recommends to be tested before participating in any large gathering outside of one's household.