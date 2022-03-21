A pedestrian was left in critical condition after being hit by a driver suspected of being under the influence of medication and/or drugs on Saturday night on Main Street.
Melissa Williams, 43 of Lindsay, was arrested after being suspected of driving under the influence of medication and/or drugs. A 25-year-old Porterville woman was injured in the incident.
On Saturday at about 8 p.m., Porterville Police Officers responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision in the 1000 block of North Main Street. Officers arrived on scene and located a female subject, who was suffering from major injuries at the side of the roadway.
Officers provided CPR until medical personnel arrived on scene and took over. The female subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The female subject was listed as being in critical condition.
Officers with the Major Accident Investigation Team, MAIT, were notified of the traffic collision and responded to conduct the investigation. MAIT Officers determined Williams was driving southbound in the 1000 Block of N. Main Street, when she veered slightly off the road for an unknown reason, and struck the pedestrian.
At the time of the collision, the pedestrian was walking northbound along the western shoulder of Main Street. Williams was contacted at the scene and displayed signs of being under the influence of medication and/or drugs. Williams was arrested without incident and booked at the South County Detention Facility where she's being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
The incident is being investigated by the Porterville Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team. Those who have any information regarding the collision should contact Corporal Maria Aguillon, (559) 782-7400.