A 19-year-old man from Porterville who was walking in the roadway in the area of Highway 190 and Martin was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision, Porterville Police stated.
At about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday Porterville Police and Fire Personnel responded to the area of Highway 190 and Martin Street regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision. When Officers arrived, they found an adult male pedestrian who had been struck by a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee. As a result of the collision, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.
The investigation revealed the driver of the Jeep, a 66-year-old man from Bakersfield, was traveling westbound on Highway 190 when he struck the pedestrian who was walking in the roadway. The driver wasn't injured and was cooperating with the investigation. Neither alcohol nor drugs is believed to be a factor and the investigation is ongoing.
The incident is being investigated by the Porterville Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team. Those who have any information regarding the collision are asked to contact Corporal M. Aguillon at 559-782-7400.