A pedestrian was in serious but stable condition after being hit in a traffic collision on Highway 65 late Wednesday night.
Leopold Kalaitzidis was air lifted to a local hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition, Porterville Police stated on Thursday morning.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday Porterville Police Officers responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian traffic collision on Highway 65 and Teapot Dome Avenue. Officers arrived on scene minutes later and located Kalaitzidis lying in the center median suffering from major injuries.
Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived and took over. Kalaitzidis was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition.
The Major Accident Investigation Team, MAIT, was notified and responded to conduct the investigation. The investigation determined Kalaitzidis was walking eastbound in the crosswalk against a solid red light, with northbound/southbound traffic having the green light.
Kalaitzidis was walking from the number 2 lane to the number 1 lane when he was struck by the right-side mirror of a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 65.
A commercial truck was southbound on Highway 65 slightly behind in the next lane but was able to swerve to the right and narrowly avoided striking Kalaitzidis. The vehicle behind the truck didn't see Kalaitzidis and struck him.
Kalaitzidis was struck and went over the top of the vehicle before coming to rest in the dirt median. Neither driver was injured in the collision. Drugs and alcohol don't appear to be factors in the collision.
The incident is being investigated by the Porterville Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team, MAIT. Those who have any information regarding the collision are asked contact Sergeant Jay Starling at (559) 782-7400.