PDC UPDATE
Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz said he believed the idea of housing COVID-19 inmates from Avenal and Corcoran Prisons at Porterville Developmental Center was no longer being considered at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting. “I think that plan might have gone out the widow,” Lutz said at Tuesday's meeting.
But it's being reported again the PDC alternative care site is being considered to house inmates from Avenal and Corcoran.
Lutz suggested the COVID-19 inmates could remain at the prisons at Tuesday's meeting. "We're leaving nursing home resident in skilled nursing facilities, why aren't we leaving inmates in the correctional facility and providing treatment there?" he said.
But many argue the conditions for COVID-19 inmates at the prisons are inhumane.
An alternative COVID-19 care site at PDC with six buildings that could house 41 beds for a total of 246 beds was constructed but there really has been no direction on how the facility would be used since its completion.
In addressing that at Tuesday's meeting, Lutz said, ““There's still a lot of inconsistencies on the facility unfortunately.”