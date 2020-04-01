Porterville Development Center has been named as a staging area that could be used as a field hospital to treat COVID-19 from across California.
Governor Gavin Newsom named PDC as a potential site to address the need for hospital beds during his Monday press conference. State officials stress, though, no final decision has been made to use PDC.
State officials say an additional 50,000 beds could be needed across the state to treat the potential surge of coronavirus patients that could be coming in California. ICU patients in the state have significantly increased over the last several days.
There are still many details to work out on if and when PDC is used as a temporary hospital site. State officials also said they are looking at numerous sites across the state.
The Tulare County Health and Human Services Department stated the state is looking at two units with 49 beds at PDC. The units could be used to treat coronavirus patients from across the state and be used by Sierra View Medical Center to treat coronavirus patients if needed.
Sierra View has reported two cases of coronavirus. The hospital reported the first case in Tulare County and reported that patient has fully recovered. Sierra View reported its first inpatient case on Thursday, stating the patient was in critical condition.
Sierra View has a memorandum of understanding with PDC the hospital can use the developmental center if needed.
PDC is one of California’s last two developmental centers and was set to close in December, 2021.
CITY PARKS
While City of Porterville parks remain open, the city continues to monitor them to make sure groups that are too large are gathering and that social distancing is being practiced.
Parks such as Murry Park, Zalud Park and Veterans Park, including the skate park at Veterans Park, remain open. City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director Donnie Moore said Porterville Police have been asked to be on the lookout for large gatherings when patrolling the city’s parks and recreational facilities.
Moore himself said he has driven by Veterans Park, for example, three to four times a week to monitor what’s going on. Moore said those who see large gatherings they believe to be inappropriate are encouraged to call Porterville Police, 782-7400.
He said if there are any large groups at city parks they didn’t formally make a reservation as the city has stopped taking reservations for the parks. He added signs are posted at the parks to avoid large gatherings and to practice social distancing.
“We don’t want large groups gathering,” Moore said.
45 POSITIVE CASES IN TULARE COUNTY
The Tulare County Health and Human Services Department reported two more positive cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 45 in the county.
Sixteen have been reported as travelers, 19 have been reported as person-to-person contact and 10 are still under investigation.
Two are ages 0-17, seven are ages 18-25, 15 are ages 26-40, six are ages 41-64 and 15 are ages 65 and older.
There are now three people in the county who were diagnosed with COVID-19 who have now recovered. That includes the first case reported at Sierra View Medical Center which the hospital stated that person has fully recovered.
There has been one death due to the coronavirus reported in Tulare County.
There have been two coronavirus cases reported so far at Sierra View Medical Center. The second case was the first inpatient case reported on Thursday. There have been no updates on that patient since then when the person was reported to be in critical condition.
The number of people under self-quarantine in the county has jumped from 113 on Monday to 142 on Tuesday. They are being monitored by county public health officials.
LIMIT VISITATIONS TO STORES
Walmart has a policy that calls for one person per one cart. Walmart has posted: “One cart, one person, everyone else stay home. Walmart is not A place for social gatherings!”
It’s also obviously a policy to follow when going to all stores that the number of customers should be limited. When possible the number of those from families who go shopping should be limited.
JOB CONNECT
Job Connect Employment Connection has a sizeable number of jobs in Porterville listed on its website at https://www.employmentconnect.org/vosnet/jobbanks/joblist.aspx For more information, call 788-1400.
SIX FEET APART
Those who are working in essential jobs such as construction should remember to stay six feet apart whenever possible.
STIMULUS SCAMMERS
There are already those who are trying to scam people out of their checks from the stimulus package. The FBI and other law enforcement officers are letting people know phone calls, texts or emails asking for personal or financial information in order to receive a $1,200 federal payment aren’t legitimate. So don’t give out PayPal account information, a Social Security number, a bank account number or any other personal information.
Those who will receive a $1,200 check as long as they’ve have filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return with the IRS, the $1,200 check will be directly deposited into their accounts in the next few weeks.
For those who haven’t filed a tax return of if the IRS doesn’t have their direct deposit information, they can go to irs.gov/economic-impact-payments-what-you-need-to-know for more information. The IRS will be providing ways on their website for people to file tax returns or to provide the necessary information to receive stimulus checks.
The IRS requests not to be called but for people to go to irs.gov/coronavirus. Those who earn less than $75,000 a year are eligible to receive $1,200 checks.