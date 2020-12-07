During his press conference on Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom said the Porterville Development Center's Porterville Alternate Care Site for COVID-19 was in “warm status.”
Newsom used the term “warm status” for nine alternative care sites in the state as a way to describe the sites could be opened if needed.
While he said he didn't expect most of the alternate care sites to be opened at this time, he added the sites were capable of opening within two to three days if the need arises. There would be 123 beds available at the PDC site if it reopens.
The PDC site had been used to treat COVID-19 patients throughout the summer before it was shut down in the fall.
Newsom said the sites would only be reopened “if appropriately staffed.” With that in mind the governor stated the state has hired a staffing agency to increase its ICU personnel.
There will be new 815 staffers in the near future and 566 will be available by December 14.
Newsom said the state has requested 160 staff members to assist its ICU “strike teams” in charge of increasing ICU staffing. He also said the state is bringing in another 100 staff that would be deployed for clinical care, infection control and possibly vaccine administration.
The state has formed the California Health Corps encouraging those such as health care workers who have retired to help with staffing needs. There have been 900 California Health Corps members who have helped with staffing needs so far and the state is looking for more. Those who are interested can go to https://covid19.ca.gov/healthcorps/