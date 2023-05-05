The Porterville Children's Theater will hold a music workshop conducted by Matt White, a vocal coach who has 25 years of experience working with children in the Los Angeles area.
The workshop will begin with an information meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20 at Dance Horizons Studio, 1095 W. Linda Vista Avenue. The workshop will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. and will be open to youth in grades 2-12.
White is a graduate of the Pacific Conservatory for the Performing Arts. The focus of the workshop will be on proper technique and music for the Porterville Children's Theater's production of Matilda Jr.
For more information call 559-359-1698 or email pctheater48@gmail.com