The Porterville College Historical Awareness Program, CHAP, will kick off its fall series by celebrating Constitution Day on Monday, September 19.
Constitution Day is September 17 and honors the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787.
The event entitled “The Vice Presidency: A Built-In Constitutional Crisis” will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at the PC Theater.
CHAP continues its celebration of 20 years with an all new fall schedule. The 2022-2023 theme is The Anthropocene. The Anthropocene Epoch is an unofficial unit of geologic time, used to describe the most recent period in Earth’s history when human activity started to have a significant impact on the planet’s climate and ecosystems.
The 2022-2023 calendar of CHAP events all cover topics related to the Anthropocene — beginning with the first event of the season on Monday. “The Vice Presidency: A Built-In Constitutional Crisis,” will be a lecture presented by Leslie Pelon, Adjunct Instructor of History at Porterville College.
Pelon’s lecture will explore the history of the Constitution through the lens of the Vice Presidency. Pelon spent her childhood in the Bay area until moving to Porterville in 2000. She attended Westfield Elementary School, Bartlett Middle School and Porterville High School, and took classes at PC.
After graduating from PHS, she went to Brigham Young University where she studied History and English literature. After 10 years in Utah and Maine, she returned to make her permanent home in Porterville with her husband and two children.
She spent several years substitute teaching at PHS while pursuing a masters in History from Southern New Hampshire University. Her thesis focused on women preachers of the Second Great Awakening. Since earning her masters, she has been teaching History classes at PC. For more information on this event or CHAP, call Jim Entz, 559-791-2257.