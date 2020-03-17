Porterville College has suspended classes for the week of March 23 to 27 and will transition to online classes the following week of March 30.
PC President Dr. Claudia Habib issued the following statement on the school’s website: “I want to be very clear, we are NOT implementing a closure, however we will be moving all face-to-face classes to online or other alternative formats beginning Monday, March 30, after a week of transition.
“As I have stated in recent messages, my goal is to give our staff, our faculty, and our students the best possible chance for success in whatever situation we find ourselves. We’re fortunate that we are closed for spring break, allowing us to adapt to the latest information and minimize contradictory updates.”
Habib went on to state: “Further guidance from the governor and the district office is forthcoming. We will use this information to provide more concrete details to faculty, staff and students on logistics and work arrangements for next week.
“I have been so impressed with the professionalism and creativity of our staff in dealing with this unprecedented crisis. The care with which you have supported and guided our students through this hard time is to be commended.”
In an earlier statement, Habib stated it was still to be determined how events later in the spring, including Commencement, would be handled.