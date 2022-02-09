Porterville College will return to in-person instruction on Monday.
PC had to go back to holding virtually all of its instruction online when it began the spring semester on January 19. Spectators will again be allowed at home PC men's and women's basketball games as well.
“I am delighted to inform our campus community that beginning Monday, February 14, 2022, Porterville College will resume in-person classes and allow attendance at sporting events as initially planned for the Spring semester,” PC President Dr. Claudia Habib said. “On that day, face-to-face classes and activities will begin once again meeting on campus as scheduled.”
Habib added supprt services and department offices on campus will continue to offer in-person and virtual services.
“I am optimistic that with everyone’s help, we will manage conditions on campus and continue to provide the safest environment for our students, faculty, and staff,” Habib said.
As of Wednesday the state reported Tulare County's positive test rate was 21.8 percent, a decline of more than 10 percent and five percent in the last week. “
This number reflects improvement on pandemic conditions over the past several weeks, and I hope it continues trending this way,” Habib said. It is, however, essential to remember that COVID isn’t over, and there are still new cases in our community every day.”
She added current conditions will still allow for department staffing to continue to adapt with flexible schedules if needed. Habib also said those returning to campus should use the Kern Community College District app, which includes a daily health check. The app also requires everyone to do a QQ-Code scan for every room they visit on campus and halps with contact tracing, Habib said.
“Please use the app to report if you are experiencing any symptoms and stay away from campus if you’re feeling sick,” Habib said.
All those on PC's campus will be required to wear masks while indoors. That includes for spectators at PC home men's and women's basketball games.
PC men will return home at 3 p.m. Saturday against West Hills Coalinga. PC men will then have a huge showdown with Fresno City at 5 p.m. Monday. PC's women will also play Fresno City at 7 p.m. Monday.
“Thank you for continuing to take these essential steps to keep yourself and our community safe,” Habib said.
Information on PC'sCOVID-19 protocols are available at: https://www. portervillecollege.edu/healthy-return-campus.
“I look forward to seeing students on campus once again,” Habib said. “We all benefit from the sense of community that campus life provides to students, faculty, and staff.”