Porterville College will give students more flexibility in the upcoming fall semester with some of its courses to help many students who have busy lives to fit their coursework into their schedules.
PC is offering a HyFlex schedule for students such as those who are working and raising a family. The HyFlex schedule allows students to choose how they want to take a class week to week.
HyFlex classes offer weekly sessions in three ways. Each week, students can choose to take a HyFlex class in-person on campus, they can watch the lectures online in a weekly live zoom meeting, or they can watch a recording later at their own pace and according to their own schedule.
The HyFlex schedule can help students whose schedule changes during the middle of the semester due to work or other responsibilities. A student may begin a class in-person, but later in the semester will be unable to attend that class. The HyFlex schedule offers the student offers the student the other options to continue in the class without having to attend the class.
The HyFlex concept will begin being offered as a pilot program in several classes this fall semester at PC. See the attached flyer or visit our website for a complete list of available sections.
“Even as we return to campus, we’re proud to be able to respond to student requests for flexibility in our course offerings with HyFlex classes,” PC stated. “Now students can continue to further their education on the schedule that most suits them, without compromising the quality of their education or the interaction they have with their peers.”
The HyFlex schedule will be offered for the following classes this fall at PC: ADMJ P111 — Intro to Behaviorial and Correctional Science; CDHV P117 — Teaching in a Diverse Society; CHDV P223 — Child Growth and Development; BSAD P101 — Intro to Business; BSAD P102 — Principles of Management and Organization; BSAD P150 — Quantitative Methods for Business Decision Making; BSAD P155 — Business Statistics; BSAD P160 — Intro to Entrepreneurship; INFS P100 — Intro to Information Systems.
For more information on HyFlex course offerings available this fall, register now at www. PortervilleCollege.edu.