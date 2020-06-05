A Drive-Thru Celebration will be held for Porterville College's Class of 2020.
The drive-thru parade and celebration will be held on Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11 at Jamison Stadium for more than 650 graduates receiving 876 degrees.
One one vehicle per graduation will be allowed at the ceremony. Graduates will be asked to present their college or state identification before being admitted. Upon admission, cars will be directed through a parade route where they will be cheered and celebrated by PC Faculty and staff members, including PC president Dr. Claudia Habib. At the end of the parade, each graduate will receive a small memento.
“It is our hope, that by adding this drive thru event for the graduating class we will allow our graduates the ability to celebrate their amazing achievement with family and friends, in spite of the restrictions that the COVID-19 crisis has placed on large gatherings. By holding a drive thru celebration, we will be able to honor our graduates safely while honoring social distancing standards,” said PC public information officer Roger Perez.
Students will last names beginning with the letters A-L are asked to come any time between 8 and 11 a.m. On June 10 and graduates with last names beginning with the letters M-Z are asked to come any time between 8 and 11 on June 11.
All graduates should enter the Jamison Stadium parking lot from Main Street. There will be no entry from College Avenue or Plano. Graduates will exit onto College Avenue and then on to Plano.