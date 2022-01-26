Porterville College president Dr. Claudia Habib has decided to continue instruction almost entirely online for an additional two weeks.
Habib announced the decision in a letter to staff and students on Wednesday. That means almost all of PC's classes will continue to be conducted only until at least February 14.
“Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff, The beginning of the Spring semester is off to a great start, thanks to everyone’s ability to adapt to the evolving circumstances,” Habib wrote in her letter. “We are continuing to track COVID trends in our county and the data and information show that the conditions have worsened over the past two weeks.”
Habib noted the positivity rate in Tulare County has risen considerably from 20.3 percent when the college first decided to begin the spring semester online to 33.1 percent as reported by the state on Wednesday. “In addition, the number of students and employees in quarantine has also increased significantly,” Habib wrote.
Habib added the number of individuals in quarantin at PC is double the number of last semster's high. “The Omicron variant also continues to impact our community,” Habib wrote. “While we are optimistic that this surge will peak soon, it will be a while before we experience relief.
“Due to the aforementioned conditions, I am extending the length of online only instruction for another two weeks, at which time we will once again make a determination for a future course by evaluating the available data.”
Habib also wrote to continue to minimize risk all on-campus lecture classes will be held online through at least February 14. Classes containing labs, such as STEM courses, as well as activities that require in-person participation, such as athletics, CTE programs, performing arts, and clinical rotations, will continue on campus.
Habib wrote at the discretion of faculty those activities may also transfer temporarily to online. She continued to state the full range of student support services continue to be available online. Those services are available face-to-face on a limited basis.
“I encourage everyone, once again, to consider minimizing your presence on campus as much as possible. Please continue to take all essential steps to keep yourself and your community safe.
“It is my sincere hope that we don’t have to extend the online/remote status again. I will only make that decision if the conditions oblige me to do so in order to minimize the risk to students and staff.”
Habib concluded her letter by stating: “I sincerely thank all students, staff and faculty, for doing their very best to navigate these conditions and remain focused on supporting each other. I, along with the entire management team, are here to support you.”