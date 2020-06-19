Porterville College president Dr. Claudia Habib announced at the beginning of this week, the school would implement a “hybrid” approach when its fall semester begins.
PC's fall semester will begin on August 22.
Only courses with hands-on instruction in which in-person instruction is necessary will be held as in-person classes. All other courses will be held online.
In a letter, Habib stated instruction and support services will be mostly online this fall, with a few exceptions.
“Very few classes or labs will be taught in person on campus,” Habib stated. “This applies to those courses that are impossible to teach online in areas such as allied health, industrial maintenance, fire academy, EMT, to name a few.
“We will be converting those classes into a low-density model following strict safety and social distancing protocols that will be enforced to ensure your health and safety. Faculty will provide more information to their students.”
Habib added: “We will deliver a rigorous and innovative academic experience for all students regardless of the mode of delivery.”
Habib stated faculty will continue to teach their courses via Zoom, Canvas and other remote methods. “Faculty are diligently creating high-impact learning experiences and they are now more prepared than during the original transition to online learning,” Habib stated.
Habib stated the school will expand its WiFi services to campus parking lots located by the Academic Center. Laptops and MiFi hotspots will continue to be available through the library's loaner program.
Habib also addressed the challenge of still having intercollegiate athletics in the fall despite virtually few or no students being on campus. Habib stated regardless of what the situation is on campus, PC still plans to offer intercollegiate athletics in some kind of manner.
Habib stated while the current “guidance does not completely eliminate uncertainty, it should nonetheless provide opportunity for student-athletes to experience the many benefits of being part of intercollegiate athletics. We should continue to field teams for the Fall term regardless of our ability to ultimately compete.”
Habib wrote in the letter a faculty and staff task force spent a great deal of time studying the feasible return of students to campus and how safety protocols could be maintained during a potential return.
“Many on campus have worked diligently to explore all available options and to monitor this evolving situation,” Habib stated. “At Porterville College we strive to offer the best academic college experience, no matter the modality or location.”
Habib said the decision to take the hybrid approach was based on the following: “Evolving data surrounding the progression of COVID 19 suggests that we can expect further waves of the virus later this year.”
Habib stated three priorities were considered in what to do this fall: Health and safety, academic continuity and adaptability and support.
“With the Spring semester behind us, we now focus on the future, we assess the lessons learned and we study the best way to ensure academic continuity in the Fall semester,” Habib stated.
“Minimizing the risk of infection for our students, faculty and staff is paramount. The majority of classes will continue to be held online through the fall to reduce exposure, and to mitigate the spread of this disease.”
Habib did state PC would “continue to be flexible and adaptable in response to the evolving situation.”
When it comes to student services provided by PC, Habib stated the following will be done:
Student support services will continue to operate virtually this summer and in the fall.
“We remain committed to their mental health through our Counseling Center, and to address food insecurities through the Food Pantry,” stated Habib about aiding students. “Access to financial aid assistance will be available online or by phone.”
Extracurricular activities such as student clubs and ASPC meetings will be done online.
As far as how the campus will operate, Habib stated: “Access to campus facilities will be restricted to limited hours and essential personnel.”
PC students will continue to have to use the school's bookstore resources through the school's website.
The fitness center will be open only to student-athletes and coaches and will be closed to the public. Habib also said the school won't provide food services and won't hold any events that involve large gatherings.
“We have doubled down on our cleaning and sanitation rotations for classrooms, public spaces and restrooms to ensure the cleanest possible environment,” Habib stated.
In summary, Habib stated, “We believe this plan is reasonable and is the best way to ensure the health and safety of our campus community while maintaining the high-quality education experience you have come to expect from PC.
“These past three months have been unlike anything anyone has ever experienced. Our traditional learning practices, campus activities and celebrations have been disrupted, and for many of us, the confusing uncertainty is making us feel that our lives are on hold.
“It has been inspiring to watch everyone in our PC family come together to address the crisis caused by the pandemic with resiliency, and adapting to these unforeseen and unpredictable circumstances.
“We have PC Spirit and together we will see this crisis through.”