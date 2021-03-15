A long-time community fixture, the Porterville College Swap Meet, which has had to be placed on hold for sometime now due to COVID-19, is moving closer to reopening in the coming weeks.
As part of its consent calendar during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Porterville City Council is expected to approve an agreement between the city and the Porterville Fair Board for the swap meet to be held at every Saturday at the Porterville Fairgrounds. That will clear the way for the Porterville College Foundation which operates the swap meet to hold it at the fairgrounds.
The PC Foundation has hosted the swap meet at PC's Jamison Stadium parking lot for years. In December the foundation was on the verge of reopening the swap meet at the fairgrounds, but then the COVID-19 surge put a halt to those plans.
The agreement to be approved on Tuesday permits the PC Foundation to use the fairgrounds for its swap meet on a temporary basis.
PC Foundation Executive Director Ramona Chiapa said no reopening date has been set yet for the swap meet but added “we are getting closer.”
The agreement to be approved by the council allows for the swap meet to be held at the fairgrounds through April 30. But there's also an addendum to the agreement that “provides the City Council the ability to grant extensions to the use after review of the swap meet operations at the site.”
Chiapa said an agreement will likely have to be revised to allow the foundation to hold the swap meet at the fairgrounds past April 30. She said the foundation will be “reevaluating the timeframe as the reopening date approaches.”
The city staff report states the foundation has received approval from Tulare County to operate the swap meet at the fairgrounds “and is in the process of obtaining insurance coverage for the weekly swap meet, with the goal of opening in the coming weeks.”