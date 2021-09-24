The Porterville College Foundation Swap Meet is coming back home to Porterville College's Jamison Stadium parking lot Saturday.
After a one-year closure and temporary relocation to the Porterville Fairgrounds, the Swap is return to Jamison Stadium. The swap meet had been operating at the Porterville Fairgrounds since April.
“The Porterville College Foundation is grateful for the tremendous support from the Porterville Fair Board, and Swap Meet staff are sad to say goodbye,” the foundation stated. “Working with the fair allowed the Foundation to reopen the Swap Meet amid difficulties many organizations faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The partnership highlighted the collaborative and supportive spirit of local organizations in the Porterville area. We welcome and encourage the community to come and support the event.”
Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.. Customer parking is located across the street at PC. Entry fees remain the same at $1 per person with free admittance for children under five.
For more information about the swap meet or to become a vendor, visit www.portervillecollegefoundation.org/swap-meet