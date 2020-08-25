Monday was the beginning of a new semester for Porterville College (PC), and while students aren't allowed on campus for now, PC President Dr. Claudia Habib is optimistic about the fall semester.
PC has changed the way it's doing things this semester, allowing only essential workers on campus, and have implemented support systems to help students through their classes.
“Our priority is the health and safety of all of our faculty, staff and students,” said Habib. “To that end we are restricting access to the campus to only essential workers, and a few drive-through events to help students get started with the semester. With that in mind, we scheduled 98.5 percent of our classes online; the only hybrid classes are in three Allied Health programs. Students and faculty in those classes will be following our health-check protocols daily.”
To help students navigate through the first couple weeks of the semester, a handful of PC departments will offer drive-thru services to students who need them. Financial Aid, Admissions and Records, Counseling and Advising, Extended Opportunity Program and Services (EOPS), Disability Resource Center (DRC), and CARE/CalWorks will offer some services to students Monday through Thursday for the first two weeks of the semester. Students will remain in their vehicle while receiving assistance from a staff member. Masks are required for all students participating. For more information about the student services drive-thru, call PC’s Counseling Center at (559) 791-2329 or (559) 791-3663.
Besides having to host student service drive-thrus, PC staff have also had to switch up the way they teach and will be working remotely, teaching their classes over the internet.
“With the fall semester starting today we have launched a very different academic year,” said Habib. “I miss the energy that usually accompanies the beginning of the semester, and although I miss seeing the faces of students and faculty, I am very optimistic about this fall semester. Faculty and staff spent many hours in the summer further preparing for the virtual environment. Use of technology, pedagogies for the virtual classroom and how to engage students have been main topics in professional development activities and faculty collaborative groups. Student Support services have implemented multiple strategies to reach our students and to help them navigate this new environment.
“I am also optimistic because students have demonstrated their tenacity and resiliency. Half way through last spring semester we experienced this massive change and a crisis that affected everyone at so many levels. Our students and their families lost jobs, and the housing and food insecurities skyrocketed. And yet, our students persisted and the large majority finished the semester successfully. In fact, we had the largest number of graduates in the history of PC. 623 students earned a total of 832 degrees and adding certificates we had a total of 1,006 awards.”
Expectations of PC students this semester haven't decreased now that they will be working from home. Staff and faculty are ready to assist students with any support they may need, but participation in class and communication between student and professor will be especially important this semester.
“We continue to offer our programs and classes with the same level of rigor,” said Habib. “Our students are smart and capable, and I don’t think they expect us to lower our standards for them. Nevertheless, we understand the challenges of adapting to new technologies and the sometimes unreliable WiFi connections. We have implemented the necessary support systems to help students succeed. We also ask students to keep open communication with their faculty and to discuss any challenges they may be experiencing.”
Dr. Habib is as excited about this semester as she was watching her students graduate in the drive-thru graduations PC hosted just a couple of months ago. She says her students continue to constantly inspire and motivate her.
“I have been inspired by students like Nadia, an Education student, Gabriel in Administrative Justice, Lizeth, a Child Development major, and Karen, a nursing student,” said Habib. “I spoke to them just this morning, in the parking lot and with social distancing, of course! They expressed the normal jitters of the start of a semester, but all of them also shared their hopes to finish their degrees as soon as possible.
“Students are keeping me inspired. As of (Monday) morning, we had 4,042 students enrolled, perhaps some more will sign up for classes this week. That's 4,042 reasons to keep inspired and motivated; everyone at PC will help make this year count for our students!”