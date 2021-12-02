Porterville College recently became one of the first of 20 community colleges in the state to participate in a program that provides 24/7 virtual care to meet students medical, mental health and basic needs.
PC is one of the first 20 community colleges in the state in the program to tap into federal and state funds to provide for students well-being. Cerro Coso Community College also joined PC as the two Kern Community College District schools are among the first 20 community colleges in the state to participate in the program.
As part of the program a partnership was officially announced on Wednesday with the Foundation for California Community Colleges and the telehealth provider TimelyMD, which specializes in higher education.
TimelyMD will provide a 24/7 virtual extension to serve students' well-being at more than 150 campuses across the country and 20 community colleges in the state, including PC.
There was $30 million set aside in this year's state budget to expand mental health services to community college students in the state. It's been determined 60 percent of community college students in the state experience some kind of basic insecurity needs when it comes to health, mental health or basic needs.
TimelyMD's telehealth program provides health and counseling resources. Schools partnering with TimelyMD provide students with around-the-clock access to on-demand and scheduled medical and mental health services from licensed providers at no cost to the students. The goal is to fill gaps in which immediate care is provided. Such services as therapeutic counseiling, psychiatry services and preventative care such as health coaching, virtual yoga, medication and grief group sessions are provided.
TimelyMD also faciltates access to basic needs services such as in-person health care, food assistance, housing assistance, transit support, bill payments, childcare and legal services. Students can access TimelyMD's services using the TimelyCare app on their phone or other device, alling them to see details on the doctors and counselors that are available to them.
The can choose to meet with a specific provider or select the first one available. Typical consultations begin within 5-10 minuts.
“We are passionate about providing equitable access to healthcare for all students and we will continue to advocate for the health and well-being of community college students,” said TimelyMD CEO and co-founder Luke Heji. “Our visions at TimelyMD is to enable students to be will and thrive in all aspects of their lives and we look forward to empowering more California community college students with access to care, when and where they need it.”
Porterville College has a PC Telehealth page on its website, https://www.portervillecollege.edu/pc-timely-care The page provides numerous links and details on receiving care and connecting with healthcare professionals.
Among the links on the page are a Get Help Now link which contains he National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-909-273-8255 (TALK), a crisis text line in which those can text connect to 741741 and a link to the Trevor Project.
There's also a link for mental health screenings in which those can do an anonymous self-assessment. There's also a suicide prevention link and a PC Timely Care 24/7 Care for Students link that includes the school's PC'S CampusWell website https://portervillecollege.campuswell.com/