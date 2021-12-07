Dr. Bob Simpkins, a professor of anthropology at Porterville College, and his son, Nicholas Simpkins are currently performers in the Visalia Players production of the Christmas classic “A Christmas Story.”
The play is based on the popular 1983 movie of the same name. Bob Simpkins is playing Santa Claus, Mr. Bumpus, the Christmas tree salesman and the leg lamp delivery man in the production. Nicholas is protraying Flick.
The production is currently being presented at the Ice House Theater, 410 E. Race Avenue, Visalia. Schedule for performances is 7:30 p.m. December 10, 11, 17 and 18 and 2 p.m. December 12 and 19. For more information visit http://visaliaplayers.org/index.php/our-2021-22-season/a-christmas-story