The Porterville College Cultural, Historical and Awareness Program, CHAP, lecture series will return with a lecture on the World War II internment camp for Japanese Americans in the Mojave Desert.
“10,000 Lives, 10,000 Stories” will cover the history of the Manzanar War Relocation Center from 11:30 am. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. Manzanar's Team Leader for Interpretation and Visitor Services will be the featured speaker. The lecture will be available through Zoom at the following link:
https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/99362117317?pwd=bkhPMDR0RGY5TzlnUWNsc21kanhuZz09
Lynch will give those who participate in the lecture a chance to take a “virtual” visit to Manzanar. Lynch began working at Manzanar in 2001. She oversees the site's visitor services, education, publications, exhibits, social media and history.
Twenty years ago she met PC professor Richard Osborne. Their meeting planted the seeds of what became PC's CHAP program. Hundreds of Porterville students have visited Manzanar through field trips and service projects.
In 1942, the United States government ordered more than 110,000 Japanese American men, women, and children to leave their homes and detained them in remote, military-style camps. They had only days or weeks to prepare. Businesses closed, classrooms emptied and friends were separated.
The U.S. government incarcerated 11,070 people at Manzanar in the Mojave desert between 1942 and 1945. The National Park Service now preserves much of what was the Manzanar War Relocation Center.
While most of the buildings are gone, many features remain and others come to life through historic photos, artwork, archives, and interviews.
For more information about Manzanar visit www.nps.gov/manz.