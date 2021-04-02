After a closure of more than one year, the Porterville College Foundation is reopening its swap meet.
The swap meet will be held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Saturday, April 10. For the time being the swap meet will be held at the Porterville Fairgrounds.
The PC Foundation stated a new layout at the fairgrounds will allow ample space to meet state COVID-19 guidelines for vendors and customers.
“Customer, vendor and staff safety are a top priority for the foundation, so staff created and will enforce an event safety plan in accordance with California Reopening Guidelines for Shopping Centers,” the foundation stated in a released statement.
The California reopening guidelines for shopping centers can be found here:https://files.covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-shopping-centers--en.pdf
Customer capacity will be limited as directed by state guidelines related to the county’s tier status which is expected to be in the orange tier when the swap meet begins on April 10. The Event will only be available for permanent vendors already on file. The foundation will consider expansion to new vendors when space and safety protocols allow.
Vendors will only be allowed to sell to customers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. No customers will be allowed entry before 8 a.m. or after 2 p.m.
There will be hourly cleaning of restrooms and common areas. Customers will have to wear face masks or protective shields over nose and mouth to meet California Department of Public Health guidelines.
There will be a six-foot distance between all vendors. Customers must also maintain social distancing of six feet at all times. Groups of 10 or more won't be allowed to congregate in any fashion.
Designated entrances and exits will be enforced. Staff will be posted at these locations throughout the day. Vendor rows will be one-way only and capacity for food court areas will be reduced.
For more information regarding safety precautions and the swap meet reopening, visit www.portervillecollegefoundation.org/swap-meet.