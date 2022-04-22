The Porterville College Foundation will hold its 53rd annual Scholarship and Award Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. today at the PC Gym.
The foundation stated it was pleased to announced the ceremony was returning to an in-person format. The ceremony brings students, donors, faculty, and staff together to celebrate students' achievement.
During the ceremony the foundation will debut its inaugural newsletter “Foundation Focus” and will launch a campaign to create an alumni scholarship. The foundation has set a goal to raise $25,000 over the next two years.
“We encourage the community and alumni to show their Pirate pride and be a part of this lasting legacy,” the foundation stated.
For more information regarding the scholarship ceremony or the alumni scholarship, contact the foundation office, (559) 791-2319, (559) 791-2308, or pcfoundation@portervillecollege.edu.