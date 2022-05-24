Cadet Major Ashley Santizo, a PMA senior and an 8-year cadet, from graduating class of 2022, was the master of ceremonies for the PMA Pass in Review ceremony and celebration with families on Friday, May 20.
During the ceremony, principal citation ribbons, and the coveted honor cadet bar were awarded to one cadet from each grade, and the honor cadet officer bar to one cadet officer.
PMA acknowledged and celebrated the 8th grade cadets advancing to the 9th grade, and conducted a change of command ceremony and the 30th Regiment.
Cadet Emily Roberton began the Pass in Review with Troop Commander Cadet Anthony Gonzalez, who directed the color guard; cadet's Suehey Hernandez, Jayden Tindle, Abigail Stevenson, Delaney Posey , Marely Emigdio and Coco Navarro to post the colors, before the national anthem.
There was a crowd of at least 300 visitors, including cadets and instructors from Oakland Military Academy, PMA staff, and parents, family, and friends watching the review, with Task Force Torch's command Sergeant Major Aller in attendance.
Six cadets were next awarded 2022 principal's citation ribbon, with PMA Principal Doug Ihmels and PMA Dean Jolene Robles congratulating cadets Bernice Ramirez, Isable Vasquez, Giavanna Rodriguez, Nathaniel Stevenson, Richard Reece and Jesus Cuevas.
The Principal’s Citation Ribbon is awarded to cadets who have brought credit upon themselves and their school. They have met PMAs four leadership pillars: academic excellence, leadership by example, civic responsibility, and physical fitness and personal wellbeing. They have also demonstrated good character, personal growth, and served as outstanding representatives of PMA.
Lt Col Dohnke and Master Sergeant Medellin followed in recognizing the California Cadet Corps and PMA honor cadets Bailey Roper, Delaney Posey, Ayden Lanning, Payten Chatman, Luke Jackson and Isaac Perez. Honor Cadet Officer for the 2021-2022 school year went to Cadet Anthony Gonzales.
As the 8th Grade Cadets were promoted to high school, the entire class posted front and center, and Cadet Santizo spoke to them about PMA creating 21st century leaders and agents for change. And when they joined the high school cadets, they would assume greater leadership roles at PMA, with further community involvement.
As well, they would also mentor the 90 new junior high school cadets. He then directed them,"PMA 8th Grade class of 2022, fallout to your new Companies in the 176th Battalion."
Outgoing Cadet Commander, Captain Eliajh Mauck who led PMA for the entire 2021-2022 school year, relinquished command of 30th Regiment of the California Cadet Corps to the incoming commander for the Fall 2022 semester, Cadet Captain Esteban Gutierrez.
Key to the change of command is the passing of the regimental guidon. These colors represent not only the heritage and history of the unit, but also the unity and loyalty of its cadets. The colors are the commander’s symbol of authority, representing his or her responsibilities to the organization.
The ceremony was complete when Gutierrez handed the guideon to Command Sergeant Major Isaac Perez, charging him with the same duties and responsibilities he had with the outgoing commander.
Santizo formalized the command change, and announced that Cadet Captain Esteban Gutierrez had assumed command, at PMA California Cadet Corps."
The crowd congratulated Mauck on his successful tenure and Gutierrez on his assumption of command.
Lastly, Gutierrez issued his first command by ordering the pass in review, with PMA marching to the sound of its own 7 member drumline, directed by lead drummer cadet Michael Flores.
According to Lt. Col. Dohnke, the drumline has really come together to become the heartbeat of the school, and he wanted to specifically recognize Michael Flores, “who distinguished himself as the lead drummer at PMA during the Spring 2022. Early in the semester Flores was often the only drummer performing at morning formations. His leadership and dedication was key to the establishment of the PMA drumline.”
Dohnke also thanked Norm Campbell, who was retiring after 43 years of teaching, especially for the last 3 years teaching at PMA. Everyone will miss him in the classroom and on the parade field. Campbell has plans to continue his tour of the 50 states, and everyone wishes him well.
Pass in reviews date back to the times of the earliest armies of the world. They are an opportunity for leaders and the public to view the discipline, proficiency, morale and esprit de corps of the assembled troops.
Friday, the Porterville Military Academy continued this time honored tradition, and started a new one, with Family Day.
Family day is the idea of Master Sergeant Hector Medellin, the academy's senior enlisted advisor.
It brought together the cadets/students, families, staff, administrators and the many community groups that support PMA.
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) # 1547 grilled hotdogs, while Porterville Lions Club grilled hamburgers.
PMA Parents Activity Committee hosted a Chili and Salsa contest, and 15 contestants brought in the goods to compete. Winners were declared and prizes were awarded, but the official record was lost in the festivities.
Meanwhile, PMA teachers and counselors presented semester awards on GPAs and citizenship to Cadets.
Cadets manned the goodies tent the whole time, handing out cotton candy, snow cones and buttered popcorn to their chums and guests non-stop.
By that point, the many tables were filled with guests, with many families setting up tents and grills; the music was loud and everyone was having a great time.
Games of Frisbee tag and football erupted on the field.
It was a great Friday, said Dohnke, “PMA will do it again May 2023”