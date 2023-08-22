The Zalud House Pioneer Days & Rib Cook-Off is now accepting entries for the Pioneer Days Pageants, teams to participate in the Cook-Off, vendors, those who want to have information booths at the event and those who provide special attractions for the event.
Pioneer Days will be held on October 14 at Veterans Park and is the annual fundraiser for Zalud House.
The largest fundraising component of Pioneer Days are the Queen, Princess, Jr. Miss and Little Miss Pioneer Days Pageants. Registration for the pageant is free and contestants ages 3-18 are welcome to participate.
All contestants will be responsible to sell presell tickets and perform in the pageant at the event. Winners will be based on ticket sales, personality, stage presence and western costume.
All contestants will receive 20 percent of their overall ticket sales, and top winners will receive sashes and a tiara or large trophy. Contestants from Porterville and all surrounding areas are eligible to compete.
Any and all backyard barbeque enthusiasts are encouraged to enter the Rib Cook-Off. First, second and third place winners will receive $500, $400 and $300, respectively as well as a trophy. The People’s Choice winner will also be presented with a trophy.
Entry fee is only $100 and ribs will be provided. Cookers will be allowed to use wood, charcoal, gas/propane, smokers, and electric and/or solar type barbecues.
A full set of rules can be found at www.ci.porterville.ca.us The Rib Cook-Off is generously sponsored by the Porterville Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Food, handmade and commercial vendors and information booth spaces are also available on a first come, first serve basis.
Those who have any ideas for the event are also welcome to provide their input. All registrations are available online at www.ci.porterville.ca.us or can be done in person at the Parks and Leisure Services office at 15 E. Thurman Ave., Suite A,second floor.
Office hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. For more information call Tonya at (559) 791-7697 or visit the City of Porterville website www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/Pioneer_Days.cfm