On March 13 at Centinela State Prison near El Centro, a California parole board issued a 7-year parole denial for Lucio Brito, 43, for the 1997 stabbing death of a 16- year-old Visalia man.
At 1:32 a.m. on October 5, 1997, Visalia Police Department officers were called to Kaweah Delta Hospital regarding a stabbing. Contact was made with a witness who told officers the attack occurred in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box restaurant on Mooney Boulevard.
The witness stated Brito approached the victim in a friendly manner and reached to shake his hand. When the victim reached out, Brito grabbed him by the shoulder and began stabbing him. Brito then fled the area with another individual who was waiting for him.
On December 12, 2002, officers received a call from a family member of Brito’s, advising police Brito wanted to surrender himself. Arrangements were made to fly Brito from Mexico City to Tijuana, where officers met him at the San Ysidro border crossing. Officers took Brito into custody and transported him back to Tulare County.
In October 2004, Brito pleaded to second-degree murder with the special allegations he used a deadly weapon and the crime was for the benefit of a street gang. He was sentenced to 19 years-to-life in prison.
This was Brito’s initial parole hearing. The Tulare County Office of the District Attorney regularly attends parole hearings and a supervising deputy district attorney argued against the Brito’s release in this case.