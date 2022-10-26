The Tulare County District Attorney's office announced its prosecutors secured two denials of parole for crimes committed in the Porterville-Strathmore area.
At virtual hearings on Tuesday, Clint Livermore, 43, received a 3-year denial of parole for the 2001 murder of 19-year-old Katie Owens when he was convicted of vehicular manslaughter. Lonny Springer, 63 of Porterville, also received a 5-year denial of parole for a series of violent sexual assaults he committed. The virtual hearings were also attended by advocates and family members of the victims.
Livermore is serving his sentence at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility in Corcoran.
Shortly before 8 p.m. on December 23, 2001, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a crash at Avenue 208 and Road 232 near Strathmore.
Through investigation, law enforcement determined Livermore, under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine, was driving at high speeds with his vehicle headlights off as part of a game called “blackout.” When Livermore ran a stop sign at a speed of nearly 60 mph, he struck Owens in her vehicle, killing her.
In 2002, a jury found Livermore guilty of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter. He was sentenced to 15 years-to-life in prison.
While in prison, Livermore has been disciplined for continued use of drugs and alcohol. This was his third denial of parole.
Springer was convicted for a series of violent sexual assaults from 1995 to 1999 against a single female victim. He was sentenced to 86 years-to-life in prison in 2000, and is incarcerated at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla. This was his first parole hearing under California’s elder parole statute.