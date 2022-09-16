A parole accused of having a loaded firearm was arrested on Wednesday night.
Isaiah Miranda, 24 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Wednesday shortly before 8 p.m. Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on Miranda, who’s on active CDCR Parole. During a search of Miranda’s residence, Detectives located a loaded 9millimeter handgun.
Miranda is a previously-convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition. Miranda was also determined to be in violation of the terms and conditions of his parole.
Miranda was arrested without incident and later booked at the South County Detention Facility.
Anyone with any information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit, 782-7400.