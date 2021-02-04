he Porterville Parks and Leisure Department is ready to host two activity nights for the whole family. Both activities are virtual, allowing participants of all ages to join in on the fun.
VIRTUAL BINGO
This free, family friendly, COVID safe activity is great Friday night entertainment for the entire family and suited for players of all ages. The next Virtual Bingo is scheduled for Friday, February 5th at 6 p.m. The Parks and Leisure Department is proudly offering Virtual Bingo the first Friday of every month. Virtual Bingo is absolutely free to play. All players are required to register by 4 p.m. on game day with a valid email address. February’s Valentine’s Day themed games are sponsored by Stafford’s
Chocolates in Porterville.
For a full set of instructions and to register to play, visit the City website at www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/VirtualBingo.cfm
ROCKET LEAGUE ONLINE TOURNAMENT
Registration is now open for soccer with rocket-powered cars! Compete in the high-octane hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem. Rocket League is rated "E for Everyone" and available cross platform on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch, as well as PCs and Macs. The Parks and Leisure Department will host an online only tournament beginning Friday, February 19th at 6 p.m. The Rocket League will be head-to-head, one on one competition, with two rounds of competition guaranteed. Prizes will be awarded to the top winners.
Registration fee is $5 per player and is open to all ages. Register online at http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/esports.cfm or in person at 15 E. Thurman Ave Suite A on the second floor. Deadline to register is 5 p.m. on February 17.