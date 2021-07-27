The CAL FIRE Tulare County unit released a report on the Park Fire about an hour ago, stating the fire was still at 250 acres and remained at 5 percent contained.
The fire is burning northeast of Springville on Balch Park Road and Bear Creek Drive. There are road closures between Bear Creek at SCICON and Balch Park at Summit.
The fire is being managed under the unified command of the Sequoia National Forest and CAL FIRE.
CAL FIRE reported dozer and hand lines were being established to surround the fire. Crews were extinguishing hot spots along the perimeter that may threaten to spread.
“Extended mop-up due to heavy dead and down fuels is expected,” CAL FIRE stated.
Cause of the fire is under investigation. Information on the fire is available at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7726/