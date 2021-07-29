The Park Fire near Mountain Home State Forest was down to 54 acres and was 40 percent contained as of Thursday morning.
“Work to fully suppress the Park fire, located near Mountain Home State Demonstration Forest is going well,” fire officials stated.
On Wednesday crews continued with heavy mop-up to secure the control lines and begin mopping up hot spots on the interior.
“Snags along with heavy dead and downed material continue to pose increased risk to firefighters,” fire officials stated. “Firefighter and public safety continue to be priority.”
As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Sequoia National Forest took over command of the fire. Previously, the fire had been under a unified command of CAL FIRE and the forest service.
As of Thursday morning there were 180 personnel working on the fire. Cause of the fire remains unknown.