Parents for Reopening Fresno Unified have announced they have purchased billboards advocating for the resumption of in-person education.
The billboards are at the intersection of North East Shaw and Blackstone.
Parents have grown frustrated with the slow progress Fresno Unified School District has made when it comes to reopening Fresno Unified five days per week for all grade levels K-12, the organization stated in a press release
“We bought the billboards to call out the Fresno Unified School Board Trustees and the Fresno Teachers Association for their lack of leadership on the issue of reopening the schools five days per week,” said founder of the group, Marcelino Valdez. “Parents are tired of the remote learning and blame the lack of in person class instruction for the tremendous learning loss that has occurred over the past year.
“We felt we needed to do something to get community support and create awareness around the issue in order to take the parents more seriously. The schools received COVID Funds for PPE, teachers got the vaccines, and CDC updated the spacing requirement to 3 feet from 6 feet. There is no reason we can’t reopen 5 days a week. Let’s go!”
The billboards were paid for by donations using GoFundMe and the total cost to run the ads for one week was $1,025. The group said it's planning to raise more funds to add more billboards if needed until schools reopen five days a week.
The Fresno Unified School District plans to allow elementary students to return to the classroom on April 6, but only on a part-time basis while using a hybrid model in which students participate in in-person and distance learning.