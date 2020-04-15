April 25 is Parental Alienation Awareness Day, part of a global awareness campaign to raise awareness about parental alienation.
The aim of the day is to make the public, judges, police officers, mental health care workers, child protection agencies, lawyers, as well as friends and family become aware of this growing problem.
Parental alienation, sometimes called Hostile Aggressive Parenting, is a form of child abuse. It ‘s a behavior by a parent, or an adult a child trusts, such as a grandmother/father, aunt, uncle or any trusted adult, whether conscious or unconscious, that could create alienation in the relationship between a child and a parent.
Parental alienation can be mild and temporary or extreme and ongoing. Most researchers believe any alienation of a child against a parent is harmful to the child’s emotional and mental health. Extreme, obsessive, and ongoing Parental Alienation can cause psychological damage to children extending well into adulthood.
Learn more about Parental Alienation or become a volunteer. Visit www.paawarenessday.com for more information. Download and hand out brochures about Parental Alienation Awareness Day at www.paawareness.org. Organize an event. Use #ParentalAlienationAwarenessDay or #paad to follow on social media.
In 2011, Bermuda, 17 U.S. states (New York, Maine, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Montana, Nebraska, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi, West Virginia, Indiana, Oklahoma), many Canadian towns and cities officially recognized April 25 as Parental Alienation Awareness Day. The day has since been recognized in 25 countries.
Parental alienation is a set of behaviors observed in some families such as situations as child custody litigation in which psychological manipulation or undue influence of a child by a parent could be used. It’s typically by the other parent who may be attempting to prevent an ongoing relationship between a child and other family members after family separation or divorce.