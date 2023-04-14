During the Lindsay City Council meeting on Tuesday night, the council approved a parcel map that's anticipated to be developed into more than 140 housing units. While the map presented on Tuesday only split the proposed land into four parcels, the anticipated project is hoping to bring moderate-income housing and a new mini-storage facility to the city.
Curtis Cannon, the city planning manager, presented the tentative parcel map which divides roughly 35 acres north of Tulare Road and south of the train tracks into four parcels and a remainder lot. It's intended the parcels will be developed into 141 housing units with lots ranging from 5,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet, while the remaining lot will be developed into a mini-storage facility.
Conditions of approval for the parcel map included meeting all city standards and municipal laws, paying all fees and taxes associated with the project, no emissions of pollutants, and, once in the development phases, the housing project would connect to city water services.
The tentative parcel map is part of the project’s first phase, and the council’s approval only allowed for the property to be split into individual parcels. No development of the subdivision has been approved yet.
When the item was opened for public comment, Star Warson, a representative of the Lindsay Hospital District, expressed his concern about the project and how it will affect expansion of the hospital district in the future.
Councilmember Ramiro Serna asked Warson if the hospital district plans to expand east of the track line and if the district wanted to expand along the trackline. Warson explained the hospital district owns land east of the train tracks and they're interested in expanding services as far west as possible.
WIth the hospital district concern noted, a motion to approve the parcel map was unanimously approved.
A lively discussion regarding the city’s sign ordinance ad-hoc committee caused a small rift between the council on Tuesday night, after a proposed list of names for committee members revealed certain members up for appointment are currently in violation of the city’s sign ordinance.
Eddie Smith, a local business owner in Lindsay, explained the sign ordinance ad-hoc committee is responsible for looking at the city’s current sign ordinance and how it affects local businesses.
“The intention of the ad-hoc committee is to bridge the gap between what has been done in the past and what we can do with the existing businesses left in town,” said Serna.
Vice Mayor Yolanda Flores mentioned some businesses currently have signage that's really large and that needs to be looked at by the ad-hoc committee.
But when it came to approving a list of committee members, Serna expressed his concerns about local business board representatives who are already out of compliance.
Flores reminded Serna there's a check off list provided to businesses in order for the business to be in compliance with the city’s ordinances, and Council memebr Roseana Sanchez stated it’s a business's responsibility to figure out signage that's compliant.
Sanchez said the city’s current policies need to be tailored so more businesses will come in to the city, and the sign ordinance needs to be touched-up in order to be fair across the board and cater to the community.
When it was time to vote, the council voted 4-1 to approve the list of committee members as presented including the suggested members who are currently violating the city’s sign ordinance.
In addition to discussing the sign ordinance ad-hoc committee, the council discussed the future of the Friday Night Market Oversight Committee.
The committee’s purpose is to solve disputes filed by vendors that can't be resolved by the market operator. The city has yet to receive any complaints received by any vendors.
Mayor Hipolito Cerros noted the market has been successful this year but questioned how disputes from business owners get resolved. He was told a separate committee can be established for business complaints, but the oversight committee was strictly for handling vendor complaints. Cerros stated he favored forming a downtown business committee.
In other Lindsay City Council news, the council presented two proclamations, one honoring April as Autism Awareness Month and the other to honor groups of volunteers who helped with flood relief efforts in the community.
A brief Lewis Creek update was given by City Manager Joe Tanner, who stated resources are available via the city’s webpage, and the city may be eligible for 100 percent reimbursement for flood efforts through FEMA who has declared the flooding in the area a disaster.
An update on the Housing Element was presented to the council. Hopes are the housing element will be complete by the end of the calendar year. Site evaluations for future housing developments are currently underway. The council’s next step would be to approve the draft housing element and adopt the housing element in the future.
The council took action to appoint individuals to various county committees and boards. Cerros was appointed as the main representative and council member Ramona Caudillo as the alternate for the Tulare County Association of Governments, and Cerros will sit as the main representative on the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. No alternate was chosen. All appointments were approved 5-0.