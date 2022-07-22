Sierra View Local Health Care District Board member Gaurang Pandya's appeal of his public censure will be held in open session.
The reconsideration of Pandya's censure is on the agenda for Tuesday's Sierra View board meeting and will be held in open session. The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sierra View board room. The Sierra View District Board governs Sierra View Medical Center.
The agenda item is listed as “Censure of Director Gaurang Pandya, MD, Recommended Action: Approve/Deny.”
The board originally intended for the reconsideration of Pandya's censure to be held in closed session at its meeting on June 28. But Pandya filed a complaint in Tulare County Superior Court for the reconsideration of his censure to be held in open session.
On June 27, Tulare County Superior Court Judge Nathan D. Ide issued a ruling for the reconsideration of Pandya's censure to be held in open session. Ide ruled Pandya's due process was violated.
In his ruling Ide stated while instructing the board to uphold Pandya's due process it would still be left with considering the same decision that it had made before.
“Should Respondent decide to censure Petitioner after following the procedures in the censure document, it would simply be placed in the same position it is prior to this ruling,” stated Ide referring to the board and its policy.
In his ruling he stated there would be no harm done if the board decided to censure Pandya and there would be no harm done if it decided not to censure Pandya. But Ide stated harm would be done to Pandya if his due process wasn't granted.
The board voted to publicly censure Pandya at its July 27, 2021 meeting over an incident that happened at a meeting a week before on July 20, 2021. Pandya was accused of making inappropriate comments directed at Sierra View CEO Donna Hefner. As a result of that meeting Hefner issued a complaint against Pandya on July 22, 2021.
The vote at the July 27, 2021 meeting was 4-1 to censure Pandya with Dr. Kent Sorrells, Dr. Bindsagar Reddy, Dr. Ashok Behl and Liberty Lomeli voting in favor and Pandya voting against.
Pandya has maintained his comments weren't directed specifically at Hefner. But at the July 27, 2021 meeting Sorrells, who was the board chairman at the time, stated Pandya mentioned Hefner specifically by name.
On September 28, 2021, Pandya through is attorney asked the board to reconsider the public censure. The board, including Pandya, approved the request.
The board's censure of Pandya at its July 27, 2021 meeting also called for Pandya to refrain from being in the presence of Hefner unless another board member or a member of Sierra View Medical Center's senior leadership was present.