Two candidates running to represent district 2 on the Sierra View District Board which governs Sierra View Medical Center have quite differing views on what's going on at the hospital.
Ela Pandya says she's running in district 2 because the hospital has systematic issues when it comes to patient care. One of her main concerns she says is issues with anesthesiology at the hospital.
But Dr. Bindu Sagar Reddy, who's also running in district 2, says there are no systematic problems with patient care or with anesthesiology at the hospital.
An issue that has come up in the race is the death of a mother that happened at the hospital in 2019. Reddy has noted he was chief of staff of the medical executive committee in the 2016 and 2017 before the death occurred.
But Pandya says Reddy was still a member of the medical executive committee in 2019 and should have known about the death. Reddy, though, said the death never came before the medical executive committee because it didn't involve a doctor. “I don't know anything about the death,” Reddy said. “Zero.”
Sierra View Medical Center issued a press release concerning the death last week. Sierra View stated it was a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesist and not an anesthesiologist who left their post during a C-Section. Sierra View also stated the actions of the CRNA contributed to and resulted in the death of the mother 28 days after surgery.
“A “Root Cause Analysis” and plan of correction were completed,” Sierra View stated. “This was human error, not a systematic failure.”
Sierra View also stated it self-reported the incident to the California Department of Public Health and was issued a financial penalty. “SVMC was not in immediate jeopardy of losing licensure,” Sierra View stated. “This incident is not a reflection of the team at SVMC. Our sincere condolences and thoughts go out to the family.”
The press released was issued in response to an article published in the Valley Voice and can be found here:
https://www.ourvalleyvoice.com/2020/10/08/sierra-view-medial-center-responds-to-misleading-information-released-in-recent-published-story/
But Pandya said “letter after letter” concerning issues with anesthesiology at Sierra View has been presented to the medical executive committee. Reddy, though, said that's not the case. Reddy said the medical executive committee has received “not one complaint” about anesthesiology.
Pandya still states as a member of the medical executive committee, Reddy has considerable authority and should know about the problems at the hospital and with anesthesiology.
Reddy said he's one of 12 members of the medical executive committee and isn't a voting member. “I do not have any power,” he said.
And Reddy stated when it comes to patient care at the hospital and anesthesiology, “there's no systematic issues.”
Both Pandya and Reddy said what Reddy's role is on the medical executive committee can be verified by medical staff at the hospital. They also said their views of what's happening at the hospital can also be verified.
The race has gotten attention because Ela Pandya is the wife of Dr. Gaurang Pandya, who's a Sierra View board member in District 2 and is running for reelection.
The election code requires those on the Sierra View Board to live in the district they represent and Ela Pandya said she will live in District 1 if elected and it shouldn't be an issue.
Reddy said if elected he will work to change Sierra View's bylaws so immediate family members can no longer serve on the board at the same time. Pandya said Reddy should be more focused on patient care and less worried about the bylaws.
For his part, Reddy said, “It's up to the community and if the people like it, I will embrace it,” said Reddy if Ela and Dr. Gaurang Pandya are elected. “Let the people elect them. I have no problem with that. But let the people know.”
Kiran Sandhu is technically another candidate in District 1, but even though her name is still on the ballot, she said she would be unable to be a board member and is supporting Reddy.
Dr. Kuldeep Jagpal is challenged Dr. Gaurang Pandya in district 2. In district 4, incumbent Dr. Rakesh Jindal is running for reelection and is being challenged by Liberty Lomeli and Victoria Porter.
For her part, Pandya said, “let's bring back the focus to patients. I want to make sure we're going to do that.
“I'm running because these things need to be straightened out. If someone knows and understands the system doesn't stand up, who does?”