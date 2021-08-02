Acquiring the right of way for the completion of the Prospect Street Deceleration Lane Project, the consideration of approving Porterville City Firefighters employee pay and benefits, and the appointments to the Parks and Leisure Services Commission and to the Internal City Audit Committee are just some of the items to be addressed Tuesday during Porterville City Council’s regularly scheduled 6:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall.
Listed among the items on the consent calendar, which will be enacted in one motion with no separate discussion unless a request is made to remove the item for further discussion, is the consideration to adopt a resolution approving the acquisition of Right of Way for the Prospect Street Deceleration Lane Project. With a $16,900 purchase price from Porter’s Crossing LLC, the approximate 508 square foot strip of land will be designated for public street purposes as a lane on Prospect that allows vehicles the ability to slow and prepare to turn into the property where Panda Express and Dutch Brothers are located.
An approval is under consideration to amend the employee pay and benefit plans pertaining to the Porterville City Firefighters Association employees, which include salary increases effective August 1, 2-percent salary increase for firefighters and 3-percent salary increase for fire engineers. In addition, effective the next full pay period – upon ratification and adoption by the City – PCFA current-member employees who served the Porterville Fire Department in 2020 will receive a one-time payment of $10,000. This scheduled payment is to be funded through ARPA - American Rescue Plan Act. The City believes this payment is consistent with current ARPA regulations. In addition, if approved by the City Council, employees are eligible for experience pay based on the number of years of sworn public safety experience. The next level will be paid on the first full pay period after the employee reaches the experience year anniversary, which is a 2.5 percent raise at five or more years, and another 2.5 percent raise after 10 or more years. The residency requirement will also change from a 45-mile radius to residing within Tulare, Kern, Kings, or Fresno Counties. There are also changes to vacation requests, years of service, deferred compensation, overtime, uniform allowance and more.
Also on tap for Tuesday will be the reporting from several committees, including the Local Initiatives Navigation Center, Tulare County Task Force on Homelessness, Library Facility Planning and the Internal Audit committees. Additional reports include those from Staff Informational Reports, Charitable Car Washes, Code Enforcement, Golf Course, OHV Park, Street Performance Measure, Building Permit Activity, City Council Member Board Appointments Attendance, and a City Commission and Committee Attendance.
In addition, a Zalud House donation will be presented to the Council as information. Specifically, Dr. Samuel Gregg George from local Chapter 1855 of E Clampus Vitus has donated numerous hours to the 1891 Zalud House over the years renovating the kitchen, constructing an outside fence, installing carpet in the bridal room and more. On Oct. 16, the local chapter is proposing to install a granite monument on the Zalud House grounds depicting the history of it. The Chapter is also proposing to install a hitching post near the main entrance to the grounds.
Also listed on the Consent Calendar is the consideration of authorizing staff to negotiate an agreement with Porterville College to use the training grounds at Porterville Fire Station 72.
Porterville College Fire Academy has used the training grounds at Station 72 for years. But with the Porterville Fire Department working on strengthening its internal training efforts, the need to formalize the agreement with the college is apparent, specifically the need to establish the terms of use, including schedules, insurance requirements ad indemnification – compensation for harm or loss – agreements. Preliminary conversations with PC leadership shows they’re agreeable to the agreement.
At Tuesday’s meeting, City Council will hold one public hearing to consider adopting the resolution ordering the continued maintenance of Landscape and Lighting Maintenance Districts and confirming the engineer’s report and assessments for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Also under consideration to be appointed to the Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Commission is Arlene Pena who’s seeking to fill a vacancy that expires in October of 2023. The City received only one request for appointment.
According to her application and resume, Pena speaks, reads and writes in English and Spanish and has worked with children in the Burton School District, as a Migrant Education Lead Teacher, and as an instructional aide for Strathmore Elementary.
Three local residents – Brock Neeley, Xochitl Ramos and Rob Taylor – have turned in applications to serve on the Internal City Audit Committee.
Brock has a certificate in general Dual Entry Accounting Principles and states he wants to take a more active roll in helping the city flourish.
Ramos, the current chief financial officer of the Tule River Tribe of California, stated staying involved in community service and local government, and using background and experience to assist the City of Porterville, as the reason of interest in the position. Ramos also lists Court Financial Manager of Superior Court of California, Imperial County, and Chief Financial Officer of the Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians, and Controller of the Fiesta Mexicana Market in Ontario as previous jobs.
Taylor, owner of Staffords Chocolates, has been president of Porterville Rotary Club twice during his 30-plus years with the organization, whose primary mission is service and raising money for international and local projects. He has also been involved with the Porterville Chamber of Commerce for many years, and with the Economic Development Committee for the past year.
“However, being a business-owner in our fair city has perhaps given me the best qualification for joining your mission of auditing city business and reviewing financial reports,” he wrote to the Internal City Audit Committee in a letter included in his application. “In this capacity of steering a business, budgeting, employing, planning and paying taxes, I have gained a valuable perspective on the significance of a taxpayer dollar and the need to safeguard ethical practices.”
Taylor said he feels he can be an asset to the committee, has a well-rounded overall perspective and has knowledge and experience with schools, local government, non-profits and business. He can also read a financial statement and balance sheet, and has negotiated contracts and written contracts for various organizations.
And under Scheduled Matters, the City will present a review and update of the 2021 KJUG Free Concert Summer Series. At the July 20 meeting, City Council denied the community civic event application from the Porterville Chamber of Commerce as the sponsor, but authorized the City and its staff to provide the necessary logistical and personnel support for the concert.
For the July 22 event, City staff posted the required 24-hour street-closure notices, placed safety barricades, ensured attendee safety, assisted concert organizers with park accommodations and provided emergency fire and law enforcement personnel, temporary restroom facilities, and provided and supported Centennial Plaza as a “green room” for performers and concert organizers, as well as provided refuse collection and transfer and secured additional liability insurance.
The Tule River Tribe provided its mobile grandstand for the event.
The July 22 concert had an approximate 500 attendees but the City was prepared for 2,500.
KJUG has confirmed the next concert event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on August 19. Performers are yet to be announced.
In review of the prior concert preparations, Porterville Police has recommended moving the eastern closure of Cleveland Avenue to the alley behind Centennial Park.
How to attend Tuesday’s meeting:
Porterville City Council Meetings will be livestreamed on YouTube. Public comments may be submitted to CouncilMeetingComments@ci.porterville.ca.us and will be read aloud for Council consideration during Oral Communications or during any pubic hearings as applicable. Members of the public are encouraged to submit comments prior to 6:30 p.m. today to participate in the meeting. Staff will periodically check for emails that may have been submitted after 6:30 p.m. , however it’s not guaranteed those emails will be read prior to Council action.
The meeting is also available via phone by calling 1-669-900-6833 or via webinar, using ID 914 7574 2841 using passcode: 021517.