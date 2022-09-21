Those with the Porterville Area Coordinating Council must be saying here we go again. And again. And again.
PACC's truck which it uses to pick up and deliver donations which PACC executive director Ryan Land described as the “lifeline” of his organization was stolen for at least the fourth time, including the second time in the last two years. PACC is an organization that provides various services for those in need in the community and surrounding area.
“It's the lifeline to our organization to donation receiving and donation giving, “ said Land about the 1990 Chevy 2500 truck with a flatbed and hydraulic lift.
The timing of the theft of the truck couldn't have been worse as Land was trying to figure out how to perform the organization's regular pick up of day old bakery products from Bimbo Bakery which it will be doing Thursday. Those bakery products are then distributed to 25 organizations in the surrounding area who then distribute the food to thousands in the surrounding area. “There are are literally thousands of people that could be affected by the truck being stolen by not being able to pick up these donations,” Land said.
As far as Thursday's pickup of the Bimbo products Land said he will obviously have to improvise. “Beg, borrow and steal,” said Land about what will likely be done and that's obtaining a truck and trailer to do what the Chevy truck normally does.
With the Chevy truck and its flatbed and hydraulic lift, only two people are needed and the pickup of the Bimbo products can be done in two loads,” Land said. Now today it will likely take much more manpower and many more trips to complete the process of picking up all of the Bimbo products. “It's going to take multiple people to complete the task,” Land said.
While Land admitted he was “trying to get it figured out” as far as today's pickup was concerned he added “we're a faith based organization.
“It's funny how things work out one way or another. It will get figured out. Volunteers will step up. We'll make it happen. It only makes us stronger.”
Land admits while using language that couldn't be repeated many are likely wondering why his organization keeps allowing its truck to be stolen. The organization has taken a number of precautions including a lock on the steering wheel and keeping the truck in an area with a chain link fence in which the gate is locked.
“We have gone to extremes for this not to happen,” Land said. “We try to do all the precautions,” added PACC volunteer Fred Beltran.
Those who take the 1990 Chevy truck basically take it for its parts. The last time the truck was stolen it was found on Lewis Hill without its batter, starter and catalytic converter. Land said the repairs to the truck cost thousands of dollars and there were many people who stepped up to make sure the repairs could be done.
Land said while the truck has liability insurance it doesn't have insurance in which it could be replaced. “We're on a shoestring budget,” said Land, adding the organization doesn't take any state or federal funds.
Of course, Land said, it would be nice if someone could donate a truck with a flatbed and hydraulic lift similar to the one that was stolen.
Those who want to help the organization in any way can call Land, 793-0213, during PACC's business hourse from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. PACC is located at 368 E. Date.