The Porterville Art Association will a Talent Show Off event on Saturday September 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 151 North Main Street.
The event is free to the public. The public is welcome to come watch artists make jewelry, greeting cards, inlaid wood, acrylic painting, mixed medium fabric art, Chinese brush art, and provide more art demonstrations.
There will be artwork items for sale. Free parking will be available at the front and rear of the gallery building. The event will be held in a family-friendly environment.
For more info call Peggy Woods, 559-920-5650.