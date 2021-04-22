The Porterville Art Association is sponsoring the “Burton’s Got Talent” student visual art event.
PAA will display the event at its gallery on 151 North Main Street, Porterville, from Saturday, May 8 through Saturday, May 29. The gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. There's free parking in the front and rear of the gallery.
Burton School District hosted its first ever, “Burton’s Got Talent” event, a virtual talent show open to all TK-12th grade students on March 30. Students had the opportunity to showcase their talents in areas such as singing, poetry, music, and artwork.
Local community professionals in the art industry acted as adjudicators during the event to give students encouraging feedback and tips for improvement in their specific art form. Fifth grader Anetta Arouch, one of the 13 participants of the event, stated, “The best part was seeing other student talents from different schools.”
Five of these talented students showcased their visual arts skills including photography, graphic design, acrylic paints, and pencil sketches.
Now these visual arts students have the honor of displaying their art pieces at the Porterville Art Association where families and community members can see their work in the gallery beginning May 8.
“We really want to give our students a real-world experience with their artwork,” says Daniella Lovato, Burton School District’s Visual and Performing Arts Lead Teacher. “It’s important for our students to be able to see their work move beyond the walls of their homes and classrooms and into their own community in order to encourage their artistic talents and build their confidence.”
Burton School District stated it was proud to partner with PAA. “We were excited to see all the various talents throughout the grade levels of our students who were showcased at the Burton’s Got Talent virtual event,” Burton superintendent Sergio Mendoza said. “For students to have the opportunity to display their art in the community allows students to recognize the endless opportunities available to them. The Burton School District supports the Visual and Performing Arts program and we look forward to providing valuable experiences for students to showcase their talents.”
The Porterville Art Association Gallery features the work of local artists. If anyone is interested in displaying their art, ontact Che Hinojosa, PAA Vice President/Public Relations, 559-544-7325.
The purposes of the Porterville Art Association are to establish and maintain a center for the arts in the community, to promote multicultural arts in the area, and to heighten community awareness of the arts through educational programs, art exhibits, art scholarships, and meaningful art activities. This goal is accomplished through art exhibits, featured artist shows, and art classes.
Membership contributes to maintaining a public art center and gallery through volunteer work, dues and donations. PAA is seeking members. The benefits of becoming a member include demonstrations by noted artists, workshops in various mediums, displaying and selling artwork, judged membership shows, annual miniature art shows, adult and children’s art classes in all mediums throughout the year, informative newsletters and e-mail notifications, bi-monthly featured artist shows and receptions.
Donations to PAA are tax deductible. The non-profit FEIN No. is 77-055296.