The Porterville Art Association is happy to announce its re-opening of the Gallery and Gift Shop at 151 North Main Street.
A special sale of art work is available. Featured artist is Kelly Wentworth who specializes in acrylic art pour paintings.
The hours of operation are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There’s free parking at the rear of the building.
Social distancing is encouraged; masks must be worn as mandated by Governor Gavin Newsom. Californians are supposed to face coverings in public under the order issued by Newsom. “Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease,” Newsom said in a statement.
Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are available at the Gallery. Masks aren’t provided by the Gallery. Face coverings aren’t required for the hearing impaired, young children, or those communicating with them.