The Porterville Art Association will host its Annual Holiday Boutique on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 at the art gallery located at 151 North Main Street.
Vendors will have writers books, an array of jewelry, bookmarks, mixed media fabric art, painted rocks, purses, miniatures, acrylic artwork, cookies, candy, breads, cultural treats, leather goods, hand-crafted aprons, healing crystals, woodwork, needlework, accessories, pottery, greeting cards, coasters, mixed media art work, table runners, Christmas decorations, art pours, and more. Vendors set up their tables in the center of the gallery.
Those interested in setting up a booth can contact Peggy Woods at 559-920-5650. Peggy will be at the gallery on Thursday evening, November 5 for those who want to set up early. Otherwise, vendors will need to set up early Friday morning.
Those providing items may share a table with a friend and may also submit items for the boutique for the table that will be manned by various people throughout the two days. The Holiday Boutique is unlike any shopping experience one will find in Porterville or the Central Valley. PAA is a non-profit organization with exclusive access to high-end lines of exquisite gifts specifically.
And unique gifts are selected with customers in mind. Those who shop at the Holiday Boutique will know they're purchasing quality items.
Vendors wait for customers at this two-day boutique show where all the items are handmade. The holiday boutique is a chance to get a head start on holiday shopping or buy something special for oneself.
The boutique is free to attend and is open to the public. The art gallery is following the state and county safety guidelines for COVID-19 by implementing a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing and everyone attending must wear a mask. There's free parking at the front and rear of the building.