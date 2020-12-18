A tradition began a few years ago by “Uncle Bill” Warner will continue.
The Porterville Art Association is now accepting entries for its fifth annual Bad Art Show. The Featured Artist Exhibit will be open to the public January 13 through March 21 in 2021 at the PAA gallery, 151 North Man Street, Porterville.
The Vice President/Curator for this year’s event is Che Hinojosa and she can be contacted at 559-544-7325. Anyone interested in participating or needing more information can contact her. The reception will be Friday January 29 from 5-8 p.m.
Warner, a longtime Porterville Art Association member, created the Bad Art Show five years ago to encourage community involvement in the arts, promote creativity and education, explore mediums, to allow the community a way of displaying their art, tomake a connection between artworks and their own life, and to have fun. He created an art exhibit that expanded into an annual gallery event.
The exhibit returns with its first installation as a Featured Artist Exhibit. In years past the artwork has been displayed in Studio C and Studio D.
However, the upcoming event will be held in the front foyer where the public can experience all of the artwork in a far more intimate way. The show will feature a fresh new perspective of artworks from established and emerging artists.
Bad Art is about being around good art, PAA states. The word bad is slang for good (skilled). Cost for entries are: $5 1st entry, $4 2nd entry, $4 3rd entry.
Categories are: 1. Rejected Work – Honest artwork that was rejected either by a gallery, show or by the artist themselves, 2. Tongue in Cheek – Intentionally badly-designed art, done for a laugh, and 3. Commercial Junk – Ugly junk done in bad taste.
All hanging art must use a secure hanging attachment. Entries will be accepted until Saturday, January between 10-3:30 p.m.
Warner was a talented artist, author of books of poetry, cartoonist, accomplished musician, kabbalist, developed an interest and built diddley bows from cigar boxes, collector of antique toys, and known as an all-around man gentleman. In addition, Warner was a machinist, a U.S. Marine, attended school in France, wrote articles for the French magazine (Le Modèle Réduit D’Avion), a columnist, middle school teacher, was interested in model airplanes, co-founded the Flightmasters News and Views club newsletter, the Heifer Project of Africa, South Asia, and South America, a peace activist, a member of the Quaker House, and a Unitarian.
“Two things are important in life: to have a good time, and to try to leave the world a better place than the way you found it,” Uncle Bill said.
Uncle Bill’s passion for art motivated him to teach quilling art classes at the Porterville Art Association. He enjoyed teaching students to create decorative designs with strips of colored paper that were rolled, shaped, and glued.
They experiment with different shapes and techniques to create autumn trees, snowflakes, kumquats, ombre teardrops, paper posies, contemporary angels, flowers, toys, birds, and figures. The paper filigree designs were enjoyed by many.
The purposes of the Porterville Art Association, Inc. are to establish and maintain a center for the arts in the community, to promote multicultural art in the area, and to heighten the community awareness of the arts through educational programs, art exhibits and art scholarships, and meaningful art activities. The Gallery features the work of many professional and avocational local artists and is dedicated to presenting only the finest work for sale by the artists living in the Central Valley. The gallery’s displays cover a wide variety of styles and media.
PAA welcomes to public to stop by and view th varied and constantly changing exhibits. PAA also encourages those to become a patron or sponsor of the arts by giving a donation to the Porterville Art Association, Inc.