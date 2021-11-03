The Porterville Art Association will host its Annual Holiday Boutique on Friday November, 5 and Saturday November 6 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 151 North Main Street.
The event is open to the public to shop around and see artists crafting their handmade goods. The gallery artists will offer hand crafted items of wood carving, paintings, needlework, novels, mystery books, coloring books, memoirs, baked goods, candy, miniatures, jewelry, greeting cards, soaps, jams, jellies, beadwork and Christmas ornaments. The gift shop will also be open.
All the art hanging in Studios A, B, C, and D, and walls will be for sale. There's free parking in the front and rear of the gallery.
Andrea Culver’s artwork and photography will be featured in the gallery's front two rooms. She's the current Featured Artist.
In addition, the gallery will hold a miniature art sale from November 17 through January 8. For more information, call 559-784-4323, 559-360-3789 or 559-781-1793.