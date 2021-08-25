An owner of a stolen ATV was able to help catch the thief while he was joy riding with the vehicle.
Charles Tucker, 55, was arrested.
Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the Chevron Gas Station on the 900 block of W. Teapot Dome Ave. in Porterville for a a stolen red Polaris ATV.
Shortly after reporting the theft, the victim saw a man driving an ATV that looked like his. The victim then followed the suspect to Wagon West Mobile Home Park on the 800
block of S. Indiana St. in Porterville. Deputies arrived at the mobile home park and saw the red Polaris ATV.
Deputies contacted the suspect, Tucker, and confirmed the ATV was stolen. Tucker was then arrested. Deputies also found a plastic bindle with meth on Tucker and confirmed he had a suspended license.
Tucker was taken to the South County Detention Facility, where he’s facing charges of Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property, Transportation of Methamphetamine and Driving on a Suspended Drivers License.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Raymond Vigil or Sgt. Scott O’Neill at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com.