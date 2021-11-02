Porterville Police stated on Monday night a business owner spotted what was believed to be a potential bomb.
The business is located at the corner of Olive and Chess Terrace. Porterville Police stated the bomb scare was reported when the owner spotted a broken window at the business, which was empty at the time. Police added the owner said he found what appeared to be a bomb and he alerted police.
A bomb squad was called in the assess the device and the device was rendered safe. It wasn't confirmed if it was a bomb or not.